Bengaluru: Passenger goes violent mid-ride, attacks cab driver and stages wild rooftop drama | VIDEO A cab ride in Bengaluru took a dramatic turn when a passenger attacked the driver and climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, disrupting traffic near Mekhri Circle. Police detained the man, who is believed to have mental health issues. He has been sent for a medical evaluation following the incident.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru witnessed an unusual traffic disruption near Mekhri Circle on Sunday when a cab passenger suddenly began behaving erratically. The incident created panic on the busy stretch after the rider, identified as Santosh, allegedly attacked his cab driver and then climbed onto the vehicle, shouting incoherently and startling onlookers. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Cab ride turns violent midway

According to officials, Santosh had booked a cab from Mysuru to Kempegowda International Airport. Midway through the journey, his behaviour reportedly became violent. He allegedly assaulted the cab driver and forced him to stop the car immediately. Moments later, Santosh climbed onto the roof of the cab and began shouting in a bizarre manner, drawing public attention and affecting traffic flow in the area.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Police intervention and medical evaluation

Following the incident, traffic police rushed to the spot and attempted to bring the situation under control before Sadashivanagar Police eventually took Santosh into custody. Officials later confirmed that the man has a history of mental health issues. Following his detention, he was sent for a medical evaluation to determine his condition.

Man held for trying to attack taxi drivers at Bengaluru airport

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to attack two taxi drivers with a knife following a quarrel between them at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. As per the police, the accused was identified as Sohail Ahmed. was arrested under Arms Act and sent to judicial custody in connection with the incident that occurred late on Sunday night, they added.

In a video of the incident, the man could be seen running with a long knife towards the taxi drivers near the arrival lane of Terminal - 1. However, the CISF personnel on duty quickly intervened and overpowered the accused and secured the weapon. Taking to social media post 'X' the CISF shared the video of the incident and said with the timely intervention by CISF, a major crime was averted at Bengaluru Airport.

"Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long knife charged towards two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of the Bengaluru Airport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and recovered the knife preventing any harm to passengers or staff," it said. The accused and all involved were immediately handed over to KIA police for further action, it said. "A preliminary inquiry suggests that his act was in retaliation to an earlier dispute. CISF continues to uphold its commitment to safeguarding passengers, airport personnel and critical aviation infrastructure," CISF added.

ALSO READ: CISF's quick action prevents 'major crime' at Bengaluru airport | VIDEO