Bengaluru murders: Home guard jawan brutally kills wife, daughter and niece in Jalahalli Cross area

Image Source : INDIA TV Home guard jawan brutally kills wife, daughter and niece in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru crime: A home guard jawan in Karnataka's Bengaluru killed his wife, daughter, and niece at the Jalahalli Cross area on Wednesday (January 8), police said. According to police, Gangaraju (42), a home guard attached to the Hebbagodi police station, allegedly bludgeoned his wife Bhagya (36), daughter Navya (19), and niece Hemavathi (23).

"Upon receiving information, our patrolling team immediately rushed to the scene and found the three women dead, with sharp weapon injuries. We arrested Gangaraju, who works as a home guard, at the location," said Additional Police Commissioner, Bengaluru East Vikash Kumar.

Kumar added that after the crime, Gangaraju surrendered to the police, carrying the weapon. The motive behind the murders remains unclear and will be determined after further interrogation, he said.

The house owner, where Gangaraju’s family had been residing as tenants for the past five years, reported that an argument had occurred earlier on the day of the incident. The landlord suspected that Gangaraju may have been intoxicated at the time of the incident, police said.

More details are awaited in this regard.