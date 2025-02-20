Bengaluru: Minor girl physically assaulted at madrasa for spilling rice, police case registered Bengaluru: According to the police, Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, assaulted an 11-year-old girl for spilling rice at the madrasa.

A shocking incident was reported in Bengaluru in which an 11-year-old girl was physically assaulted by a man at a madrasa. The police launched a probe into the shocking matter.

The police on Thursday said the incident that occurred on February 16 in Hegde Nagar was also captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa.

The victim's mother, in her complaint lodged on Wednesday, alleged that her daughter was admitted to the 5th class in the Madrasa and its hostel in July 2024.

Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, would frequently visit the hostel, police said.

According to police, the CCTV footage shows that around 4.30 pm on February 16, the girl is seen being thrashed and kicked at the hostel office.

She was called to the office where Hasan allegedly thrashed her with their hands and kicked her for allegedly spilling rice and quarrelling with other hostel girls while playing, the police said.

Kothanur police station registered a case under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused.

(With PTI inputs)