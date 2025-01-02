Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line set to be launched on Jan 6, will have 18 stations, check other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line set to be launched on Jan 6.

Bengaluru: After facing roadblocks several times, Bengaluru’s much-waited Namma Metro Yellow Line is all set to begin operations on January 6. Once operational, the metro line that connects RV Road to Bommasandra will be a crucial addition to the city’s metro network as it links Electronics City, a hub for major companies like Infosys and Biocon.

Tejasvi Surya on Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line

Confirming the updates, Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya on Thursday said that the first train is ready and will be dispatched to Bengaluru in the first week of January.

“We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6th. Titagarh has committed to deliver the second train by end of January or first week February and the third in April. Thereafter they will deliver 1 train per month and increase to 2 trains per month by September. I have also asked BMRCL to work parallel to get all CMRS approvals in place, to prevent further delays on that count,” Surya said on X.

He also explained how Titagarh Rail Systems will be delivering one train initially every month and said he has requested the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to show a green signal to the train scheduled to leave for Bengaluru.

“I have requested Hon. MoHUA Minister to visit the manufacturing plant on 6th January, flag off the trains to Bengaluru and also inspect the plant to help further expedite things. I will also be present in Kolkata for the same,” he added.

Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line to connect these areas

Once operational, the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line will connect key areas such as Electronic City, Bommanahalli, and HSR Layout, linking Silk Board to Bommasandra.

Reports suggest that the 18.82-kilometer railway line will have 18 stations and will offer big relief to commuters from traffic jams. Earlier, the Yellow Lane was scheduled to operate in 2024 and the BMRCL had already stated that it will launch commercial operations by January-end 2025.

Apart from this, the Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line will connect to Electronics City which is a place to major IT, BT and tech MNC firms.

Check list of stations on Namma Metro Yellow Line