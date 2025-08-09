Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line all set to be inaugurated tomorrow: Check route, timings, ticket fare Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line inauguration: Built at a cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore, the bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra will have 16 stations, such as BTM Layout, Silk Board, Electronics City, and Hebbagodi.

Bengaluru:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line on Sunday. Once operational, the Yellow Line’s 19.15 km stretch from RV Road to Bommasandra is expected to significantly ease travel across the city.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,056.99 crore, the bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra will have 16 stations, such as BTM Layout, Silk Board, Electronics City, and Hebbagodi.

The metro commuters must note that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) started the works for the Yellow Line in 2017, three years after receiving approval from the Central government.

The original deadline of the inauguration was set for early 2023, however, the civil works were only completed in 2024 and the delay was primarily due to the late arrival of train sets.

The original plan initially was to open seven stations on the Yellow line, with trains running every 15 minutes. However, the BMRCL later planned to make all 16 stations operational from the start, using three driverless trains running at 25-minute intervals.

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line: Ticket fare starts at Rs 10

The ticket fare for the Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line will start at Rs 10. The metro trains will operate from 5 am to 11 pm daily, the same timing as the rest of the metro network, according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Initially, there will be three driverless train sets running at 25-minute intervals.

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line: Stations List

The Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line will have 16 stations, including RV Road, Ragi Gudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommana Halli, Hongra Sandra, Kudlu Gate, Singa Sandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahar, Huskur Road, Hebba Godi and Bommasandra.

• RV Road

• Ragi Gudda

• Jayadeva Hospital

• BTM Layout

• Central Silk Board

• Bommana Halli

• Hongra Sandra

• Kudlu Gate

• Singa Sandra

• Hosa Road

• Beratena Agrahara

• Electronic City

• Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara

• Huskur Road

• Hebbagodi

• Bommasandra

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line: Check timings, frequency

Operational Hours: 5 AM to 11 PM

Train Frequency: Every 25 minutes

Driverless Train Sets: Initially 3 sets in operation

Minimum Fare: Rs 10

Maximum Fare: Rs 90

As per the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the Yellow Line is expected to serve 25,000 daily riders initially, generating a revenue of Rs 10-15 lakh per day.

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Phase III

PM Modi, during his visit on August 10, will also lay the foundation stone for Namma Metro Phase 3, a big expansion to connect Bengaluru. The Phase 3 project was approved by the Centre recently and it shows the government’s commitment to timely execution of urban infrastructure.

