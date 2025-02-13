Bengaluru Metro revises fare hike after public backlash, reduces rates by up to 30 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An image of the Bengaluru Metro train.

In response to strong public backlash, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to revise the recently increased metro fares, implementing reductions of up to 30 per cent effective immediately. BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao announced that the board reviewed public feedback and decided to adjust fare hikes at specific points where increases were deemed excessive.

Addressing a press conference, Rao said, "We feel that up to 30% reduction in the revised fare structure would be there. It will be effective from today (February 13)." He further stated that public feedback played a crucial role in the decision, and the board held detailed discussions to address concerns over abnormal fare jumps. "Both the board and we had meetings, and based on the suggestions received, some corrections have been made to temper down extreme price increases at certain points," he said, adding that the revision aims to provide relief to a large segment of metro users, with an estimated 30-45% of passengers benefiting from the adjusted fares.

The BMRCL came under sharp criticism for introducing steep hike in Metro Rail fares. In some cases the fare hike was over 100 per cent prompting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene. "The committee had given us a methodology to fix fares. We see some scope for corrections and calibration in the details," the BMRCL chief said.

"We were able to find out that in some cases the hike is over100 per cent or 90 per cent. Some people have complained that those who were paying Rs 18 are now spending Rs 40 for the same distance. Some people say that with Metro card the fare comes to Rs 36 (since there is five per cent concession on card user). Some people said that those who were paying Rs 22 earlier are now paying Rs 50," the BMRCL MD said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, some MLAs had asked the BMRCL to review it and people too had given representations, Rao explained. The BMRCL Board held meetings in this connection since Wednesday. Fare fixation committee recommendations are binding on the Metro Rail Board as per the Metro Railways Act, he said. Rao said the Metro Rail has to go by the statute and it has to function for the benefit of people. Many people think that the BMRCL is going to take huge benefit by increasing fare which was not true, he said.

(With PTI inputs)