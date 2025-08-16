Bengaluru: Massive fire at plastic goods unit near KR Market claims 5 lives, including family of four A devastating fire at a plastic goods unit in Bengaluru killed five people, highlighting urgent fire safety concerns alongside a recent major fire at AIIMS Delhi.

A devastating fire broke out in a plastic goods manufacturing unit in the Nagarathpet area near Bengaluru’s bustling KR Market early Saturday morning, killing five people, including four members of a single family. Police confirmed that the deceased were Madan Singh (38), his wife Sangeeta (33), and their two sons Ritesh (7) and Vihaan (5), along with their neighbor Suresh Kumar (26).

According to police, Madan Singh, originally from Rajasthan, had been residing in the building for nearly 10 years. He operated a small factory that produced plastic goods and mats. The family lived on the top floor of the same building where the factory was located.

Suspected short circuit sparked the blaze

Officials from the fire department suspect that a short circuit may have caused the fire. The control room received the emergency call around 3:14 AM, after which eight fire engines and over 55 firefighters, including 21 officers, were deployed to the site.

“It appeared to be more of a storage warehouse, which made firefighting operations extremely difficult due to the sheer volume of materials inside,” a senior fire official said.

The building is located in a densely populated commercial zone, which further complicated access and rescue operations.

Similar incident at AIIMS Delhi

In a separate incident earlier this week, a major fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, specifically in the Mother and Child Block. The fire was reported around 5:15 PM and prompted an immediate response from the fire department, with nine fire engines rushed to the scene.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the AIIMS fire, as the in-house fire suppression system had already activated before the fire brigade arrived. However, due to the glass structure of the building, smoke quickly engulfed the interior, particularly affecting the IVF ward on the second floor and the neonatal ward on the third.

Tragic reminder of fire safety risks

The Bengaluru incident, which led to the loss of innocent lives, and the Delhi AIIMS fire serve as urgent reminders of the importance of fire safety measures, particularly in densely populated and sensitive areas.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of both fires and are urging commercial units and residential buildings to ensure regular maintenance of electrical systems and adherence to fire safety norms.