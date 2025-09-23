Bengaluru man stabs wife to death in front of daughter at bus stand The couple got married only three months ago and this is second marriage for both of them, a police officer said, citing preliminary investigation.

Bengaluru:

A 32-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a bus stand in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday morning in full public view at the Sunkadakatte bus stand.

The accused, identified as Lohitashwa (35), allegedly attacked his wife, Rekha, multiple times in her chest and stomach. The bystanders tried to stop Lohitashwa, but he threatened them with the knife before fleeing the spot. She succumbed to injuries on the spot, and her 13-year-old daughter is the witness to the crime, the police said.

Couple got married only three months ago

According to preliminary investigation, the couple had married just three months ago after a year-and-a-half-long courtship. This was a second marriage for both of them. While Rekha worked at a call centre, Lohitashwa worked as a cab driver. They met through mutual friends, and after a year and a half of courtship, they got married.

The couple was staying at a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her elder daughter from the first marriage lived with them while her younger daughter stayed with Rekha's parents.

What's the motive behind the murder?

Police said the couple often quarreled since their marriage, and on the day of the murder, they had a heated argument, following which Rekh, along with her daughter, left for the bus stand. He rushed to the spot and started quarreling. When her daughter intervened, he took out a knife and stabbed her to death, the officer said.

A senior police officer said marital discord is suspected to be the motive behind the offence.

A murder case has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

