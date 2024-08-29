Bengaluru: Man slashes Kempegowda Airport staffer’s throat over suspected affair with estranged wife

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

Chaos erupted at Bengaluru's Kempegowda Airport after the body of an airport staffer, soaked in blood, was reportedly found near the parking area of Terminal 1. According to officials, the gruesome incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening, involved a personal vendetta. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim over suspicions of an illicit relationship with his estranged wife.

About the incident

The Northeast Bengaluru Police Division's Airport Police, who are investigating the matter, revealed in their preliminary investigation that the accused, identified as Ramesh, allegedly stabbed the victim, Ramakrishna, a trolley puller at the airport, on suspicion of having an illicit relationship with his estranged wife.

They said, the accused boarded a KSRTC bus from Madhugiri and got off at Yelahanka. He then took a BMTC bus to the airport, where the victim was working. Upon reaching the airport, the accused had an altercation with Ramakrishna, who was unloading trolleys at the time, and attacked him. Ramakrishna died due to severe bleeding.

Accused apprehended

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) police. Further details of the incident are being investigated.