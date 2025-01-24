Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengaluru: Man jumps from second floor of Mantri Mall.

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the second floor of a mall in Bengaluru, police said on Friday (January 24). The deceased has been identified as TC Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar in the city.

The incident occurred in Mantri Mall located in Malleswaram around 9:00 pm on Thursday, police said, adding a note recovered from his pocket stated that no one was responsible for his death.

As per the preliminary inquiry, he was heavily in debt and unable to repay the amount because his electronics shop was operating at a loss. This is suspected to be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on, police added.