Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Karnataka
  4. Bengaluru: Man jumps from second floor of Mantri Mall

Bengaluru: Man jumps from second floor of Mantri Mall

Bengaluru: According to the police, Manjunath suddenly climbed over the railings and allegedly jumped from the second floor. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by the security guards where he was declared brought dead.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bengaluru Published : Jan 24, 2025 11:47 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 11:49 IST
Bengaluru Man jumps from second floor of Mantri Mall, Man jumps from mall building, Bengaluru police
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengaluru: Man jumps from second floor of Mantri Mall.

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the second floor of a mall in Bengaluru, police said on Friday (January 24). The deceased has been identified as TC Manjunath, a resident of Ullal Upanagar in the city.

The incident occurred in Mantri Mall located in Malleswaram around 9:00 pm on Thursday, police said, adding a note recovered from his pocket stated that no one was responsible for his death. 

As per the preliminary inquiry, he was heavily in debt and unable to repay the amount because his electronics shop was operating at a loss. This is suspected to be the reason which prompted him to take the extreme step, a senior police officer said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on, police added.

Related Stories
Man kills wife, dies by consuming acid later in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada

Man kills wife, dies by consuming acid later in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada

Jalgaon train accident: Death count of passengers rises to 13, Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia

Jalgaon train accident: Death count of passengers rises to 13, Railway Ministry announces ex-gratia

Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins, here’s eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Karnataka KCET 2025 registration begins, here’s eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more

Monkeypox case in Karnataka: Dubai return man tests positive for MPox in Mangaluru

Monkeypox case in Karnataka: Dubai return man tests positive for MPox in Mangaluru

Kichcha Sudeep reveals reason behind turning down Karnataka state award | Read post

Kichcha Sudeep reveals reason behind turning down Karnataka state award | Read post

Karnataka man sets himself on fire after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition, dies

Karnataka man sets himself on fire after wife denies to withdraw divorce petition, dies

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Karnataka

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement