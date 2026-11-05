Bengaluru man beats employee to death after finding him with his daughter; arrested

Bengaluru:

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after being found with the employer's daughter in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. The police have arrested the accused and registered the case. The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a native of Thiruvegapura in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

Police have arrested Anandraj (45), who runs a cart-manufacturing unit in North Bengaluru, in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Bengaluru's Yelahanka. Anandraj is originally from Tamil Nadu.

What is the whole matter?

According to preliminary information, Kiran had been working at Anandraj's unit for the past few years, alongside his brother. The accused had recently discovered that Kiran was in a relationship with his 19-year-old daughter, who studies in a nearby town and had returned home for the holidays.

On Tuesday morning, Anandraj and his wife left their home, informing their daughter that they would be away for the entire day.

According to the police, when they returned a few hours later, they found Kiran inside a room at their Yelahanka residence. The police stated that the daughter was subsequently sent to a relative's house in Chikkaballapur, while Kiran remained at the residence.

The police allege that Anandraj then assaulted Kiran, causing multiple injuries that rendered him unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead.' The hospital administration later informed the police about the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused had planned the murder of Kiran. Before carrying out the crime, the accused, Anand, had also sent Kiran’s brother away from Bengaluru for a week, citing work-related reasons. The police are also investigating whether anyone else was present at the scene at the time of the crime.

The Yelahanka police have registered a case of murder and are conducting an investigation.

Bengaluru man kills wife

Earlier, a woman was attacked in Bengaluru as her husband threw floor cleaner at her and attacked her with a sharp weapon. The incident took place near Narayan Clinic in JP Nagar Third Phase. The victim has been identified as Madhumita (26). The accused husband Venkatesh, has been arrested. They were married in 2023. According to police, they had been living apart for the past year.

Madhumita worked as a nurse in Narayan Clinic in Bangalore. Her husband Venkatesh was working in an oil company in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He came to Bangalore yesterday evening. She went out for breakfast at around 3 am.

The husband attacked Madhumita with a sharp weapon and threw a floor cleaner. He fled the scene after the attack. Madhumita, who was seriously injured, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where she died. She had been working as a nurse at Narayan Clinic for one and a half years. JP Nagar police visited the scene and inspected the area.

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