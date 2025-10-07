Advertisement
Bengaluru:

Bengaluru news: After the long weekend, thousands of commuters crowded Namma Metro stations on Monday morning, leading to packed trains across all three lines. Stations along Tumakuru Road, Majestic, RV Road, and Kengeri on Mysuru Road witnessed particularly high footfall. At Yeshwantpur, the rush of passengers prompted security personnel to temporarily close entry points from 8:50 am to 9:03 am to control the crowd.

A BMRCL official said, "Higher footfall at stations after a long weekend is a common phenomenon. On Monday, several stations along Tumakuru Road saw increased passenger numbers." The official added that nearly 6.7 lakh passengers had travelled on the Green, Purple, and Yellow lines by 5 pm on Monday.

In other news, with Diwali approaching, the Karnataka government has tightened regulations on the sale of firecrackers, directing vendors to sell only eco-friendly varieties.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that cracker traders must submit an undertaking to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) confirming that they will not stock or sell fireworks containing harmful heavy metals. "If any shop is found violating guidelines, their trade licence will be cancelled," he warned.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Traffic affected on Agara to Ibbaluru route in Bengaluru

    Traffic movement is affected on the Agara to Ibbaluru road in Bengaluru due to ongoing metro work in the area, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said in an advisory on Tuesday.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bengaluru Police nabs drug peddler

    VV Puram Police Station has arrested a foreign national for involvement in the illegal sale of ganja. Acting on credible information, the police seized 330 grams of ganja valued at ₹45,000. The accused, a citizen of Nepal, has been remanded to judicial custody.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bengaluru weather update

    The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Karnataka until October 10, signalling the possibility of heavy rainfall (Karnataka Weather). Bengaluru and nearby areas are expected to experience generally cloudy conditions over the next 48 hours, with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 20°C respectively.

    On October 7, light to moderate rain is expected in coastal districts. North Interior regions including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, and Yadgiri may witness moderate rain and thunderstorms. In South Interior districts such as Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumkur, and Vijayanagar, moderate rain and thunderstorms are also likely.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    KSEAB examination 2025-26 fees hikes

    The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced a revision in SSLC examination fees for the 2025–26 academic year.

    According to a government order, the board is authorised to raise examination fees by 5 per cent each year. In line with this directive, the revised fee structure has been notified and will apply to all students registering for the forthcoming SSLC examinations.

    Under the revised structure, first-time regular school students and private candidates appearing for the SSLC examinations will now pay Rs 710, up from Rs 676. For new private candidates, the registration and application fees have been increased from Rs 236 to Rs 248, while those renewing their registration will now pay Rs 72 instead of Rs 69.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Oct 07, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Karnataka government's warning on firecrackers ahead of Diwali

    With Diwali approaching, the Karnataka government has tightened regulations on the sale of firecrackers, directing vendors to sell only eco-friendly varieties.

    Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that cracker traders must submit an undertaking to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) confirming that they will not stock or sell fireworks containing harmful heavy metals. "If any shop is found violating guidelines, their trade licence will be cancelled," he warned.

