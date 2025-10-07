Live Karnataka Bengaluru News: Namma Metro sees heavy commuter rush after long weekend IndiaTVnews.com brings you the latest updates from the city of Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka. From weather forecast and traffic updates, to political developments, you can find all the important news here.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru news: After the long weekend, thousands of commuters crowded Namma Metro stations on Monday morning, leading to packed trains across all three lines. Stations along Tumakuru Road, Majestic, RV Road, and Kengeri on Mysuru Road witnessed particularly high footfall. At Yeshwantpur, the rush of passengers prompted security personnel to temporarily close entry points from 8:50 am to 9:03 am to control the crowd.

A BMRCL official said, "Higher footfall at stations after a long weekend is a common phenomenon. On Monday, several stations along Tumakuru Road saw increased passenger numbers." The official added that nearly 6.7 lakh passengers had travelled on the Green, Purple, and Yellow lines by 5 pm on Monday.

In other news, with Diwali approaching, the Karnataka government has tightened regulations on the sale of firecrackers, directing vendors to sell only eco-friendly varieties.

Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that cracker traders must submit an undertaking to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) confirming that they will not stock or sell fireworks containing harmful heavy metals. "If any shop is found violating guidelines, their trade licence will be cancelled," he warned.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for the latest updates from Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.