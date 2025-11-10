Bengaluru jail row: Prison chief transferred, 2 others suspended over viral videos of inmates partying Viral videos showing inmates using TV and Android phones inside Bengaluru Central Jail have sparked a political storm. The state government has transferred the prison chief superintendent and suspended two others, while the BJP is demanding an NIA investigation and CM Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday confirmed that the prison chief superintendent has been transferred and two officials have been suspended following viral social media videos purportedly showing inmates watching television and using Android phones inside Bengaluru Central Jail. He added that an IPS officer will now head the facility after the scandal triggered outrage across the state.

BJP stages a protest, demands CM's resignation

Just hours before the action was announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive protest in Bengaluru pressing for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The party demanded an NIA investigation into what it described as a "serious security lapse". BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and N Chaluvaraya Swamy were later taken into preventive custody at Shivananda Circle while marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence.

Holding placards and posters, the protesters moved towards Siddaramaiah's office residence - 'Krishna'. Vijayendra claimed that the alleged VIP treatment to inmates reflected corruption and collusion within the jail system. Ashoka alleged that the government had "died" in Karnataka and insisted that only an NIA probe could expose the full truth.

Internal inquiry launched

Earlier on Saturday, prison authorities had launched an inquiry after the videos went viral, showing several inmates allegedly receiving special privileges, including access to electronic gadgets. One of the clips purportedly showed Umesh Reddy, a rape convict facing multiple charges of sexual offences, using an Android phone, while a television set was seen installed inside his barrack, sources said. Meanwhile, another video allegedly from the Bengaluru Central Prison went viral on social media, showing prisoners partying, dancing, and consuming liquor and non-vegetarian food.

(With inputs from PTI)

