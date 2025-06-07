Bengaluru horror! Man beheads wife after dispute, walks into police station with severed head Bengaluru horror: Preliminary investigations of police suggest the murder was premeditated, with cops confirming that Shankar had purchased the sickle from a shop near his residence before the attack.

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a 26-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following a domestic dispute and later surrendered at a police station with her severed head. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Heelalige village, near Chandapura in Anekal taluk. According to police, the accused, identified as Shankar, killed his wife, Manasa, after a heated argument over suspicions of infidelity. The couple had been married for over five years and had a four-year-old daughter. Both were employed in private firms- Shankar in Koramangala and Manasa in Bommasandra.

Authorities stated that tensions between the two had escalated recently after Shankar suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. This led to Manasa temporarily moving to her mother’s residence. On Friday at around 8:00 pm, she returned home, reportedly to reconcile for the sake of their daughter. Despite her denial of the alleged affair, another argument ensued.

Shankar surrenders in front of cops

During the altercation, Shankar is said to have attacked her with a sickle, resulting in her death by beheading. He then left her body at home and travelled on a scooter to the nearest police station, carrying the severed head with him, where he confessed to the crime.

Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was premeditated, with police confirming that Shankar had purchased the sickle from a shop near his residence prior to the attack.

A case of murder has been registered, and Shankar has been taken into custody. Further investigation is ongoing in this regard.

Bengal man arrested for beheading sister-in-law in public

In a gruesome incident reported from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district a week ago, a man was arrested after he was found walking through a locality holding the severed head of his sister-in-law. The incident took place in Bharatgarh, located in the Basanti area of the district.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Bimal Mondal. Residents alerted law enforcement after witnessing Mondal walking around with the woman's severed head and the weapon, reportedly a chopper, used in the attack. Some bystanders also recorded the disturbing scene on their mobile phones.

A senior police official stated that a preliminary investigation revealed a violent altercation between Bimal Mondal and the victim, Nita Mondal, took place at a ground in the locality. During the argument, the accused allegedly attacked her with a chopper, ultimately beheading her.

Authorities believe the attack may have occurred late on Friday night, although the exact time of the crime is still under investigation. Following the murder, Mondal walked through the neighbourhood carrying the severed head, drawing immediate public attention and panic.

Police have arrested the accused and recovered the murder weapon. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and full circumstances surrounding the incident.