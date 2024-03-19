Bengaluru facing shortage of 500 million litres water daily: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Follow us on Image Source : X Picture for representation purposes

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Bengaluru is currently facing a shortage of 500 million litres of water per day (MLD) compared to the actual requirement of 2,600 MLDs, amidst the severe drinking water crisis in the city. He further said that the "out of 14,000 borewells in the, 6,900 have dried.

The Chief Minister informed reporters on Monday that officials have been instructed to convene daily meetings and devise an action plan to address the water scarcity issue.

According to the CM, 1,470 MLD water comes from the Cauvery river and 650 MLD is sourced from borewells.

Shortage of about 500 MLD

Following a meeting with the officials of civic agencies and the Irrigation Department, Siddaramaiah said, “There are 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru, of which 6,900 have dried. Water bodies have been encroached or died. Bengaluru needs 2,600 MLD water. Out of this 1,470 MLD comes from Cauvery river and 650 MLD from borewells. We have a shortage of about 500 MLD.”

Siddaramaiah is hopeful about the Cauvery Five project, set to commence in June, which is expected to alleviate most of the water woes in the city.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that the Cauvery Five project would be capable of serving 110 villages, which were incorporated into the Metropolitan Bengaluru Municipal Corporation in 2006-07.

In an attempt to allay fears of the water crisis, he said, “We have enough storage of drinking water in Cauvery and Kabini, which is sufficient to last till June. There is 11.04 TMC water storage in KRS, 9.02 TMC in Kabini.”

Government plans to drill borewells at 313 locations

The government plans to drill borewells at 313 locations and revive 1,200 inactive borewells to address the water scarcity issue, Siddaramaiah announced. Additionally, officials have been instructed to utilize all available private tankers, including those from the Karnataka Milk Federation, in slums, upland areas, the 110 villages, and areas dependent on bore wells.

Furthermore, directives have been issued to expand the number of task forces to promptly address complaints and to prohibit the use of drinking water in parks. Siddaramaiah emphasized the intention to replenish dried lakes in Bengaluru with treated water, similar to the initiative undertaken in the KC valley. He assured that there is no lack of funds to ensure access to drinking water.

In addition to daily meetings and weekly action plans, the Chief Minister announced the formation of an expert committee to prevent future water shortages.

Karnataka bans usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening

Amid a growing water crisis in the state, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Friday banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, gardening, construction, water fountains and road construction and maintenance. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, if the order is violated.

