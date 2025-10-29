Bengaluru Police arrests couple for murdering young man in road rage incident | Watch video Bengaluru crime: The couple returned to the crime scene wearing masks with the intent to remove and dispose of broken car parts, aiming to destroy evidence. Both individuals have been formally charged with murder and tampering with evidence, and they have been presented before the court.

Bengaluru South Police have arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a young man in a road rage case. Initially, the incident was treated as a road accident, but CCTV footage revealed a different story. The incident took place on the night of October 25 (Saturday) in the Shri Ram Mandir area under Puttenahalli police station jurisdiction.

At around 11:30 pm, a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler from behind, killing gig worker Darshan on the spot and injuring the passenger Varun. This case was initially registered as an unnatural death at JP Nagar Traffic Police Station. However, a deeper investigation with CCTV footage showed that the car had deliberately chased the two-wheeler and then struck it intentionally.

Car driver intentionally hit two-wheeler

Further inquiry revealed that shortly before the crash, the two-wheeler collided with the car, breaking its side mirror. Angered by this, the car’s driver pursued the two-wheeler and intentionally hit it. The accused, Manoj Sharma, a physical education teacher, was in the car along with his wife Arti at the time of the incident.

The police also found that the couple returned to the crime scene wearing masks to collect and dispose of broken car parts, attempting to erase evidence. Both have been charged with murder and evidence tampering and produced in court. The investigation is ongoing.

Deliberate act of road rage in Bengaluru

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lokesh Jaglasur confirmed the details, emphasising that the victim was a gig worker and the accused is a physical education teacher. This deliberate act of road rage has led to a murder case being registered at the Puttenahalli police station, underscoring the grave nature of the incident.​​

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence has been registered at the Puttenahalli police station.