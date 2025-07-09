Bengaluru Bandh today: Services hit as trade unions rally against labour policies, traffic disrupted | Updates

Bengaluru witnessed widespread disruptions on Tuesday as thousands of trade union members, workers and activists took to the streets as part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions. The strike was organised in protest against the central government’s labour policies, particularly the implementation of four new labour codes and alleged pro-corporate reforms.

In the city, the epicentre of the protest was Freedom Park, where thousands of demonstrators gathered through the day. Police deployed in large numbers to manage the crowds and prevent any untoward incidents. Traffic movement in and around Majestic, KR Circle and Race Course Road was severely affected, with the Bengaluru traffic police issuing advisories urging commuters to avoid central corridors.

Banks, postal services and public sector units hit

Banking operations across Bengaluru were partially impacted as employees belonging to various bank unions joined the strike. Public sector insurance and postal services also reported absenteeism, with counters running slow or remaining shut in some branches. While essential services remained functional, unions claimed widespread support in public sector undertakings and among daily wage workers.

Government offices and some private firms functioned with reduced staff. However, metro services, taxis and auto-rickshaws operated normally, offering some relief to commuters affected by limited BMTC and KSRTC bus services.

Protesters slam labour reforms, demand rollback of codes

The protestors raised slogans against the central government’s alleged dilution of workers' rights through the new labour codes, which they claim weaken collective bargaining, restrict the right to strike, and favour corporate interests. Demonstrators also demanded the reinstatement of labour welfare boards, job security for contractual workers, and scrapping of privatisation in defence and other public sector units.

Representatives from farmer organisations and rural labour groups also joined the protest, extending solidarity and raising concerns over the Centre’s policies affecting agricultural workers and MGNREGA schemes.

Nearly 25 crore workers on strike nationwide

The joint platform of central trade unions coordinating the bandh claimed that nearly 25 crore workers across India were participating in the strike. In Karnataka, union leaders said the bandh had a significant impact in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other industrial zones.

The day-long bandh remained largely peaceful in Bengaluru, with no reports of violence or arrests. Police remained on high alert throughout the city, particularly around protest sites and transport hubs.

Commuters face delays, authorities urge caution

Commuters in Bengaluru faced delays due to road blockages and protest gatherings, especially in central areas. The traffic police urged people to use metro rail and private transport wherever possible and avoid the Freedom Park zone. Several companies advised employees to work from home to avoid disruption.

The bandh is expected to end by late evening, though traffic congestion may persist until protestors disperse completely. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated on route diversions and potential slowdowns during peak hours.

