Bengaluru: Autorickshaw fares likely to increase in city, transport authorities to discuss fare revision today

After fare hikes in Metro rail and bus services, the autorickshaw fares are also likely to increase in Bengaluru soon. In this regard, the Bengaluru City District Regional Transport Authority will hold meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the proposed revision, following demands from auto drivers' unions.

However, the transport department said it is considering a more moderate hike, suggesting a minimum fare of Rs 40 and a per-kilometre rate of Rs 20.

Swabhimani Chalakara Sanghatanegala Okkoota (SCSO) president Tanveer Pasha said that any increase in auto fares would inevitably lead to a rise in ride-hailing app fares as well and the final decision on the fare revision is expected after the transport authority’s meeting.

Just after 10 days, it came to limelight that the ridership has been reduced to 6.3 lakh a day, the BMRCL said.

Notably, in January, the Karnataka cabinet decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The move was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.