Bengaluru airport removes Hindi from display boards, sparks online uproar over language inclusivity Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has sparked a nationwide debate after removing Hindi from its signboards, retaining only Kannada and English. A viral video showing the updated signage triggered mixed reactions online.

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has found itself at the centre of a growing language controversy after it removed Hindi from all signboards, retaining only Kannada and English. The move, captured in a widely circulated video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has sparked intense online debate and raised questions about inclusivity, accessibility, and linguistic identity in public infrastructure.

The video, which shows display boards across the airport operating without any Hindi text, has garnered more than 2 million views and triggered reactions from across the country. While the decision has received support from some quarters as a step toward promoting Kannada and asserting regional identity, it has also drawn significant criticism from others who see the removal of Hindi, India’s most widely spoken language, as impractical and exclusionary.

Mixed reactions on social media

Supporters of the move argue that the airport, located in Karnataka’s capital, should give prominence to the state’s official language. “Finally, Kannada gets its due visibility. This is long overdue,” one user commented. Others saw it as a corrective to what they perceive as the overuse or imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions.

However, a significant section of netizens expressed concern that removing Hindi could create barriers for a large number of domestic travellers who may not be fluent in either Kannada or English. “Do you think only those who know English and Kannada visit Bengaluru?” one user questioned. “While it may be understandable to exclude Hindi at metro stations, an international airport should prioritise ease of navigation for everyone.”

Some users drew attention to global practices to highlight the need for linguistic inclusivity. “Even the Dubai Crown Prince tweets in Hindi to respect Indian visitors,” wrote one user. “And here we are, sidelining the language in our own international airports.”

Another comment read: “As much as I oppose Hindi imposition, removing it from airports and railway stations makes no sense. These are not platforms for cultural assertion—they are meant to help people travel smoothly.”

Broader concerns over language policy

The controversy has reignited ongoing debates around language use in public institutions, particularly in linguistically diverse states like Karnataka. While Hindi is one of India’s official languages and widely spoken across the country, southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have often resisted its perceived imposition.

Critics of the Bengaluru airport's decision have flagged the absence of a consistent national policy on language use in transport hubs, suggesting that the lack of standardisation creates confusion and hinders accessibility. “Language in airports and stations should serve the people, not make a political statement,” wrote one commenter.

Others cautioned that such moves, even if well-intentioned, risk alienating a significant portion of the population. “This isn’t just about signs—it’s about how we treat travellers, how we welcome people into our cities,” one user said.

No official response yet

Despite the growing debate online, the Bengaluru International Airport authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the change in signage or the rationale behind it. The silence from the management has only added to the speculation and criticism.

The issue continues to trend on social media, reflecting how deeply language is tied to both identity and functionality in a country as diverse as India. As the conversation unfolds, the episode has highlighted a larger dilemma facing public institutions: how to balance local pride with national inclusivity, and how language, while a powerful cultural symbol, can also become a source of division when not managed thoughtfully.