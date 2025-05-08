Advertisement
  3. Bengaluru: Body of 8-year-old boy found stuffed inside sack in Parappana Agrahara area

Bengaluru horror: The incident occurred due to a long-standing dispute between the two families. The child’s body was found packed in a sack and dumped in a nearby lake.

Reported ByT Raghavan  Edited BySheenu Sharma  
The body of an 8-year-old boy was found in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The incident took place in the Parappana Agrahara area of the city. According to the police, the child was murdered and his body was stuffed into a sack and dumped in a lake.

The minor boy, named Ramanand, was abducted and killed by his neighbour. The incident occurred due to a long-standing dispute between the two families. The child’s body was found packed in a sack and dumped in a nearby lake.

The case is currently under investigation. More details are awaited in this regard. 

