Belagavi sugarcane protest turns tense as farmers throw slippers at Karnataka minister's car The sugarcane agitation in Karnataka escalated when farmers hurled slippers at Minister Shivanand Patil's car during a protest in Belagavi. Patil reiterated that pricing decisions must be taken by the Centre.

BELGAVI:

A tense situation unfolded in Belagavi as protesting sugarcane farmers allegedly hurled slippers at Karnataka Minister Shivanand Patil's car on November 6. The farmers have been staging a continuous protest demanding higher prices for their sugarcane and the agitation entered its eighth day on Thursday. The Minister had arrived at the protest site to talk to the agitating farmers and understand their grievances directly.

Minister says price decision lies with Centre

While responding to questions about a possible National Highway blockade, Minister Patil said, "I am here to make an appeal, not to escalate the situation. The power to fix sugarcane prices does not lie with the state government. The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) is decided by the Centre. The Union Minister for Sugar, who is also from our state, has not yet taken any initiative. The authority and responsibility to resolve this issue rest with the Central Government."

Patil informed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will on Friday meet sugar mill owners across Karnataka where a final decision is expected to be taken. "Tomorrow, the Chief Minister has convened a meeting with all sugar mill owners across the state. A final decision will be taken there. Based on that outcome, we will determine how best to extend support to our farmers. The farmers' protest so far has been sincere, and we will make every effort to strengthen their movement. I will personally visit the protest site tomorrow," Patil said.

CM writes to PM Modi as unrest spreads

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for an urgent meeting to address the ongoing crisis and rising tension among farmers in North Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Vijayanagara, Bidar, Gadag, Hubli-Dharwad and Haveri. In the letter, he said that despite consistent dialogue efforts by the state, the situation is intensifying with mounting frustration in the farming community. Farmer unions have indicated they will escalate their stir if Friday’s meeting does not bring a clear resolution. The Chief Minister’s review with industry stakeholders is expected to be crucial in deciding the next steps for relief measures and the future course of the agitation.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Bengaluru: Robbers tie up elderly woman, flee with Rs 10 lakh worth gold on pretext of wedding invitation