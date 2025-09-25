Azim Premji refuses to give access to Wipro campus, declines CM Siddaramaiah's request Azim Premji refuses to give Wipro campus land to ease Bengaluru traffic, cites company's interest

Bengaluru:

Wipro founder Azim Premji on Thursday refused to give the Karnataka government access to the company's campus land to ease the traffic on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Bengaluru. In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said he appreciates his leadership for initiatives related to traffic congestion in Bengaluru, but stressed the problem's 'complexity' suggests that there is "unlikely to be a single point solution or a silver bullet to resolve it".