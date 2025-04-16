Auto driver killed as Metro pole falls on three-wheeler from truck in Bengaluru | VIDEO

Advertisement
The incident occurred near Kogilu Cross, where a massive 18-wheeler truck lost balance while making a turn. The heavy pole slipped off the truck and crashed onto a passing auto-rickshaw, killing the 35-year-old driver on the spot.

The image shows the fallen metro pole near the construction site in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru:

In a tragic incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed at a metro construction site in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday night. As per the information, the incident occurred near Kogilu Cross, where a massive 18-wheeler truck lost balance while making a turn. The truck was transporting a metro pole for the upcoming Airport Metro Line. The heavy pole slipped off the truck and crashed onto a passing auto-rickshaw, crushing it completely and killing the driver on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kasim Saab, police said. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden thud as the pole came crashing down, which left no time for the victim to react. Meanwhile, local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Here's the video from the spot

Three dead as car hits bridge in Bengaluru 

Last week, a family of three died in a road accident after their car allegedly hit the sidewall of a bridge near Dabaspet on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on April 10. According to the police report, the deceased were identified as Gopal (60), his wife Shashikala (55), and their daughter Deepa (30). Police said the family was travelling from Bengaluru to Tumakuru to attend a family function. According to police, Gopal, who was driving the car, allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit the sidewall of the bridge, leading to their deaths.

