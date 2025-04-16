Auto driver killed as Metro pole falls on three-wheeler from truck in Bengaluru | VIDEO The incident occurred near Kogilu Cross, where a massive 18-wheeler truck lost balance while making a turn. The heavy pole slipped off the truck and crashed onto a passing auto-rickshaw, killing the 35-year-old driver on the spot.

Bengaluru:

In a tragic incident, an auto-rickshaw driver was killed at a metro construction site in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday night. As per the information, the incident occurred near Kogilu Cross, where a massive 18-wheeler truck lost balance while making a turn. The truck was transporting a metro pole for the upcoming Airport Metro Line. The heavy pole slipped off the truck and crashed onto a passing auto-rickshaw, crushing it completely and killing the driver on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kasim Saab, police said. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden thud as the pole came crashing down, which left no time for the victim to react. Meanwhile, local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Here's the video from the spot

