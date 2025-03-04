Attention passengers: This Bengaluru railway station to be closed from March 5, check list of affected trains

Attention train passengers in Bengaluru! Many trains will no longer halt at Bengaluru East Railway Station due to operational changes by South Western Railway (SWR). The SWR recently announced that starting March 5, 2025, select trains will no longer halt at Bengaluru East Railway Station due to operational reasons. The train passengers depending on this station for their daily commute are advised to check alternative boarding and deboarding points.
List of trains that will skip Bengaluru East
-
Train No. 12614 – Bengaluru to Chennai Express
-
Train No. 12607 – Lalbagh Express (Chennai to Bengaluru)
-
Train No. 16219/16220 – Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express
-
Train No. 16515/16516 – Yesvantpur-Karwar Express
-
Train No. 16585/16586 – Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express
Why Bengaluru station closed?
The Indian Railways said the move aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce congestion at Bengaluru East. The station sees high traffic, and adjustments will help streamline train movement in the area.
Bengaluru station closed: What passengers should do?
- First you need to check your boarding point and verify schedules on the South Western Railway website or the NTES app.
-
After this, make your planning accordingly.
-
Arrive early at the station and in case there is rerouting, allow extra time to reach your new boarding station.