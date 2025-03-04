Attention passengers: This Bengaluru railway station to be closed from March 5, check list of affected trains Indian Railways: Starting from March 5, 2025, select trains will no longer halt at Bengaluru East Railway Station due to operational reasons. The train passengers depending on this station for their daily commute are advised to check alternative boarding and deboarding points.

Attention train passengers in Bengaluru! Many trains will no longer halt at Bengaluru East Railway Station due to operational changes by South Western Railway (SWR). The SWR recently announced that starting March 5, 2025, select trains will no longer halt at Bengaluru East Railway Station due to operational reasons. The train passengers depending on this station for their daily commute are advised to check alternative boarding and deboarding points.

List of trains that will skip Bengaluru East

Train No. 12614 – Bengaluru to Chennai Express

Train No. 12607 – Lalbagh Express (Chennai to Bengaluru)

Train No. 16219/16220 – Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express

Train No. 16515/16516 – Yesvantpur-Karwar Express

Train No. 16585/16586 – Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express

Why Bengaluru station closed?

The Indian Railways said the move aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce congestion at Bengaluru East. The station sees high traffic, and adjustments will help streamline train movement in the area.

Bengaluru station closed: What passengers should do?