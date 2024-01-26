Kids celebrating Diwali with joy, lights inspired me while creating Ram Lalla's face: Arun Yogiraj | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arun Yogiraj

Ayodhya Ram Temple: While speaking to India TV in an exclusive interview, Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj spoke about his experiences behind creating a masterpiece 'murti' of Lord Ram.

"The entire process of making Ram Lalla's murti began in January 2023 and around 6-7 artists from Karnataka and a few other states of India participated in it. But, I was disheartened that why I was not being called there for this work," Arun Yogiraj said.

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who carved Ram Lalla's idol, finds himself in a state of profound blessing.

He said, "I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members, 'kul devta', and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me and they helped me in completing this task."

Connecting India together was motive:

"My biggest concern was that the nation should appreciate and love this idol of Lord Ram and my target was to connect the nation

No past reference of Lord Ram images:

"As such there was no previous reference available on Ram Lalla's 'balak roop' (child phase) but then I paid full attention on the postures and gestures. I later developed relations of several body parts on the black stone," Yogiraj added.

What inspired Arun Yogiraj while creating face of 'Balak Ram':

"During last year's Deepawali, I decided to stay back in Ayodhya and observed Indian children's celebrating Diwali with full lighting and joy on their faces which instantly sparked me and gave confidence to create sculpture," Yogiraj told India TV.

USP of Arun Yogiraj's idol sculpture:

It was our duty to give our best to the nation, he said.

Difference in expressions of Murti:

"I am speechless and cannot answer the question that the sculpture which I created is different in 'garba griha' after the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple," Arun Yogiraj said.

"For once, I thought that this was not my work and we are just an instrument through which god helped me in creating this sculpture.

