Arrested Ranya Rao in gold smuggling case was allotted land by previous govt, says KIADB

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has come under scrutiny after reports revealed that Kannada actor Harshavardhini Ranya, arrested for gold smuggling, was allotted land to set up a steel plant by the previous BJP-led government in February 2023.

Ranya, who is also known as Ranya Rao, has been embroiled in a controversy after being caught at Kempegowda International Airport with gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore. Following her arrest, searches at her residence led to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in Indian currency. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) is probing her links to organized gold smuggling networks, with the total value of assets seized amounting to Rs 17.29 crore, including Rs 4.73 crore worth of properties.

The allocation of land to Ranya's company, Ksiroda India Private Limited, has become a point of contention. According to a statement from the KIADB, 12 acres of industrial land in the Sira Industrial Area, located in Tumakuru district, were allotted to the company on January 2, 2023. The decision was made during the final days of the BJP-led government's tenure, before the Congress took charge in May 2023.

The land was granted for setting up a manufacturing unit to produce steel products, including TMT bars, rods, and allied products. The proposed project was estimated to require an investment of ₹138 crore, with the potential to create around 160 jobs in the region. The approval was given after a review by the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC).

Reacting to the news, Minister for Medium and Large Industries M.B. Patil's office clarified that the land allocation process was initiated before Congress came to power and was purely a business decision. The KIADB emphasized that the project received approval under the previous government and was not influenced by any personal connections.

The controversy surrounding the land allotment and Ranya's arrest has raised questions about the potential misuse of power and the need for greater scrutiny in industrial land allocation processes. The investigation into the gold smuggling case continues, with authorities intensifying efforts to dismantle the larger syndicate involved.

(PTI inputs)