Another twist in Dharmasthala case: Karnataka activists approach high court to quash own FIR Dharmasthala case: Karnataka activists reportedly petitioned the Karnataka High Court, requesting that the FIR filed under Section 211(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dharmasthala Police Station be quashed.

Bengaluru:

In the Dharmasthala mass burial case, the activists who initially filed the complaint have reportedly approached the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR registered on their own complaint. The case, which alleged mass burials and mysterious deaths near the Dharmasthala temple, has now taken a new direction after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found inconsistencies in the earlier claims.

Complainants move High Court cancel FIR

The activists reportedly petitioned the Karnataka High Court, requesting that the FIR filed under Section 211(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dharmasthala Police Station be quashed. The case was initially based on allegations of mass burials of unidentified bodies, many allegedly of women, in forest areas near the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

Complaint filed by ‘masked man’ Chinnayya

As per reports, the original complaint was submitted by a man known as Chinnayya, often referred to as the “masked man,” to the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police. Following the SIT’s investigation, which reportedly found no supporting evidence, Chinnayya was arrested for perjury. The petitioners Girish Mattennavar, Thimmarodi, and Jayant T. who were also questioned by the SIT, have now requested the High Court to quash both the FIR and the SIT notice issued on October 24, 2025.

SIT found no proof of alleged mass burials

The Special Investigation Team reportedly searched several locations around the Dharmasthala temple but did not find any signs supporting the mass burial claims. Investigators later said that the accusations appeared to be based on false information and inconsistencies. Sources said that misinformation surrounding the case had caused confusion, and the SIT has been verifying statements made by the complainants.

According to reports, the same group of petitioners has also requested the High Court to cancel two other cases filed against Chinnayya one related to the alleged “anti-Dharmasthala conspiracy” and another concerning forgery. Police had earlier combined the allegations of unnatural deaths and conspiracy into a single FIR. Now, the petitioners claim they want to withdraw all related cases, stating that continuing the proceedings would not serve justice.

What Happens Next

The Karnataka High Court is expected to hear the plea soon. The petitioners have asked the court to stay all further legal proceedings until the matter is decided.