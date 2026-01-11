Ancient treasure trove unearthed in Karnataka: Pot of coins, ornaments stuns Gadag during digging Authorities and local police swiftly arrived, sealing the site and taking possession of the treasure to block any interference. The artifacts were transferred to the archaeology department for in-depth analysis of their composition, coin markings, and craftsmanship to establish their era.

Bengaluru:

Construction workers in Karnataka's Gadag, stumbled upon a remarkable historical cache while digging a house foundation, unearthing a pot brimming with ancient coins and ornate jewelry. The surprise discovery in Gadag Taluk has ignited local fervour, drawing crowds and prompting swift official intervention to safeguard the artifacts for expert analysis. This find promises to illuminate the region's storied past, renowned for its temples and monuments.

Shocking discovery amid routine digging

The breakthrough occurred during standard excavation for a new residential structure in Gadag district. As workers deepened the foundation pit, they hit upon a buried earthen pot overflowing with old coins and intricate ornaments- relics hinting at centuries-old wealth. Word spread like wildfire, pulling in curious residents who flocked to the site, buzzing with speculation about its origins.

Local police and revenue officials descended quickly, cordoning off the area and securing the treasure to prevent tampering. The artifacts were handed over to the archaeology department, which will scrutinise their material, minting, and design to pinpoint age and provenance.

Safeguarding history for study

Authorities wasted no time, emphasising public duty in such serendipitous finds. "Report immediately- do not disturb," officials urged, stressing the cultural stakes. The pot's contents, potentially tied to a forgotten dynasty, await forensic dating and stylistic evaluation, which could link them to Gadag's prosperous eras of trade and patronage. If deemed significant, the items might grace a museum exhibit or join state archives, preserving them for posterity.

Local excitement: Echoes of Gadag's glorious heritage

Gadag's legacy as a cradle of Chalukya and Hoysala influences- dotted with ornate temples like those at Lakkundi- fuels theories of royal hoards or merchant caches. Residents envision the treasure unveiling tales of bygone prosperity, perhaps from medieval kingdoms that dotted the Deccan. The event has united the community in wonder, blending modern construction with echoes of antiquity.