Aero India 2025: Russian Su-57, American F-35 perform aerobatic display for first time in India | Watch

Two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities --- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II performed at the Aero India 2025 event. It is for the first time, these two aircrafts have performed their manoeuvres in India. The onlookers couldn't get enough of these two absolutely stunning fifth-generation fighter aircrafts.

Russian Su-57 in Aero India 2025

A video of the Russian Su-57 taking off from Yelahanka is now viral. The pilot takes off and performs a vertical climb before conducting a full circular loop - An aerobatic manoeuvre where a pilot climbs into a vertical position and then completes a full circle and then reaches flight level.

American F-35 Lightning II in Aero India 2025

The F-35 Lightning II is a stealthy, supersonic, multirole fighter designed to meet the requirements of the United States and allied defense forces worldwide. A video of this aircraft performing manoeuvres at Aero India 2025 is no less than a spectacle for aviation enthusiast.

'Only In India'

Su-57 and F-35 will be participating in the Daily Aerial Display for all four days. Their pictures together at Aero Space 2025 are being shared widely and social media users are saying, "this can happen only in India". A video shared by Vayu Aerospace Review, an aerospace and defence trade magazine, showed the F-35 taking off 10 minutes after Felon took off.

Aero India 2025

Aero India, Asia's largest air show, its 15th edition is being hosted at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 10-14. Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq m and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever 'Aero India' till date.

It marks a "milestone in global defence collaboration" and technological advancement, offering aviation enthusiasts and defence experts an unparalleled prospect to witness these state-of-the-art warplanes, said the Defence Ministry. The inclusion of both the Su-57 and F-35 highlights India's position as a "key hub" for international defence and aerospace collaboration, the ministry underlined.

"For the first time in history, Aero India 2025 will witness the participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft -- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II," it said.