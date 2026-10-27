47-year-old DRDO scientist dies by suicide in Bengaluru, family alleges severe work stress

Bengaluru:

A 47-year-old senior scientist working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in Bengaluru died by suicide on October 21 after allegedly jumping from a residential building in Seegehalli. His family has alleged that intense work-related stress had taken a toll on his mental health. The deceased was identified as Sharad Katiyar, who served as a Scientist 'F' in ADA's programming department. He lived with his family on the fourth floor of a residential building in Seegehalli.

Family alleges prolonged work pressure

In statements to the police, Katiyar's family alleged that he had been experiencing severe mental pressure and work-related stress for around a month. According to the family, he had consulted specialists at a private hospital, where he was reportedly diagnosed with a depressive episode.

The family further alleged that the pressure at work continued despite his treatment. On October 21, the day of the incident, Katiyar visited the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) for a psychiatric consultation and was prescribed medication.

What happened on October 21?

According to the police, the incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm. Katiyar reportedly went to the stairwell area between the fourth and fifth floors of his apartment building and jumped through a window. He sustained serious injuries in the fall. Family members and local residents rushed him to a private hospital in KS Halli, where doctors declared him dead.

Police register unnatural death report, record family statements

Following a complaint from the family, police registered an unnatural death report (UDR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Officials inspected the scene on October 22 and conducted an inquest examination at the hospital mortuary. As the investigation continues, police have formally recorded statements from Katiyar's wife and his parents, Suresh Chandra Katiyar and Sudha Katiyar, regarding the allegations of workplace pressure. The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation, and the circumstances surrounding the scientist's death remain under examination.

ADA official says organisation was unaware of any issue

Krishna Rajendra, Director of Administration and HR at ADA, said Katiyar had been working in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2 programme office. He said the organisation had not been informed of any such concerns and that some of Katiyar's colleagues had also told him they were unaware of the situation. "He was working in the LCA Mk2 programme office. If there was any such issue, we were not aware of it. I spoke to some of his colleagues, and they also said they did not know about it. In fact, over the past year, we have organised several programmes related to mental stress management," he said.

"I do not think work pressure alone was the only reason behind his extreme step. I suspect there may also have been some health-related issue. I am not claiming with 100 per cent certainty that he was not under any pressure. When we are committed to project deadlines, everyone faces some pressure, but that does not mean employees have to work from 6 am to 10 pm. That was never the case. Employees arrive at 8.30 am and leave at 6 pm. He was coming to the office regularly," Rajendra added.

"I also checked his medical records to see whether he had applied for reimbursement, as we reimburse outpatient medical expenses too, but he had not submitted any such claim. It is deeply unfortunate that a young scientist took such a step. We have always maintained that the doors of the ADA Director and the Director of Administration are open to employees who are facing any problem," the Director of Administration and HR at ADA added.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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