21-year-old Karnataka man drinks 5 bottles of neat liquor over Rs 10,000 bet, dies

Bengaluru:

In Karnataka a shocking incident came to light after a 21-year-old youth died over a bet of Rs 10,000. Karthik consumed five bottles of neat liquor after a bet with his friends. Reportedly, he told his friends Venkata Reddy, Subramani and three others that he could drink five bottles of alcohol without diluting any water with it.

To this, one of his friends, Venkata Reddy, said that he would give him Rs 10,000 if he could chug down the bottles. However, what started as a game ended in tragedy as Karthik fell critically ill soon after consuming the liquor, reported NDTV.

The 21-year-old was then rushed to a hospital in Mulbagal in the state’s Kolar district but succumbed during treatment. Karthik who had gotten married a year back, leaves behind his eight-day-old child.

A police case has been registered at the Nangali Police Station against six individuals, including Venkata Reddy and Subramani. Both have been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol consumption is responsible for approximately 2.6 million deaths annually, accounting for 4.7 per cent of all global fatalities. These deaths stem from various causes, including liver cirrhosis, cancers, and road accidents due to drunk driving

Hooch tragedies in the country

In addition to health-related deaths, India faces challenges with illicitly brewed alcohol, which can be lethal. For instance, in June 2024, a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district resulted in at least 65 deaths and over 200 hospitalizations due to methanol poisoning from illegally produced liquor.

Despite Bihar being a dry state, a total of 190 people have died due to consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since prohibition was imposed in the state in April 2016, a senior Excise official said last month.