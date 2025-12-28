20,000 police personnel to be deployed in Bengaluru for New Year celebrations A crowd of approximately 7-8 lakh people had gathered in different places for New Year celebrations last year; this year, more than ten lakh people are expected, said Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said around 20,000 police personnel and officials will be deployed across Bengaluru to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations, with authorities expecting over 10 lakh people to gather at various locations in the city.

He said all necessary precautions have been put in place to make the celebrations safe and enjoyable, and urged people, especially the youth, to celebrate responsibly. "Last year, around 7-8 lakh people gathered at different places for New Year celebrations. This year, we expect the number to cross 10 lakh," Parameshwara told reporters.

According to news agency PTI, the home minister, speaking to reporters after a meeting with senior police officials, said several crowd-prone areas have been identified for heightened security, including Koramangala, Indira Nagar, the Central Business District (CBD) area, and Niladri Road.

Arrangement details

Detailing arrangements, he said, "Approximately 20,000 police personnel and officials have been deployed to man the city to ensure that the celebrations are peaceful and happy. The deployment includes 14,000 personnel for Law and Order maintenance, 2,500 personnel for traffic management, 88 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, 21 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons, 250 cobra bike personnel, among others."

The minister said emphasis has been laid on women's safety, crowd management, and advisories have been issued to stakeholders like bars, restaurants, malls, pubs, among others.

"Security is also a major focus area, keeping in mind the recent Delhi blast, and necessary preventive measures are being taken, and a watch has been kept on the activities of anti-social elements," he said.

Bars and restaurants instructed to adhere to time limits

Bars and restaurants have been instructed to strictly comply with prescribed time limits for serving liquor and conducting their activities, with the 1 am deadline set to be enforced rigorously, Parameshwara said.

Highlighting several new initiatives, Parameshwara said QR codes containing essential information have been distributed to pubs, restaurants, malls, and other public places. He added that watch towers and focus lights are being installed in identified areas, while access control measures and vehicle checkpoints are being set up at multiple locations across the city.

The home minister said drone cameras will be deployed for surveillance along with additional CCTV cameras, supplementing the existing network. Safety shelters are also being established at various places, and adequate numbers of ambulances and fire tenders have been positioned at crowd-prone locations.

"We have also deployed some 2,500 police to manage the traffic," he said, adding that some buses, cars, and police vehicles have been kept ready, to send stranded people back home in night hours.

For the first time, a "heatmap" system has been introduced in Bengaluru to identify high-density crowd areas, marked in red, and relay real-time information to the control or command centre to assist in effective crowd management, he said.

Meanwhile, officials said that 2,854 cases of drunk driving have been registered over the past five days as part of a special drive conducted ahead of New Year celebrations.

