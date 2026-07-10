13-year-old girl dies by suicide in Karnataka as teacher fines Rs 20 over incomplete homework

Bengaluru:

A 13-year-old class 8 student on Friday died allegedly by suicide after she was reportedly levied a Rs 20 fine for incomplete homework in Bengaluru’s Anekal. She left behind a purported death note detailing the circumstances that she claimed pushed her to take the extreme step.

According to police, the girl alleged in the note that she was punished by a teacher for not completing her homework and was asked to pay a fine of Rs 20. She further claimed that she was threatened with the issuance of a transfer certificate (TC). In the purported note, Madhushree said the alleged humiliation and harassment had left her emotionally distressed, ultimately driving her to take the extreme step.

Family members accuse school authority of harassment

Following the incident, Madhushree's family accused members of the school's teaching staff of mentally harassing the child. The family alleged that the student's emotional well-being was severely affected due to the actions of the teachers and has demanded stringent legal action against those found responsible. Relatives and local residents have also expressed grief over the incident and called for a fair and transparent investigation.

Suryanagar Police registers case of unnatural death

The Suryanagar Police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Officers are recording statements from the girl's family members, teachers, school management, and other individuals connected to the case.

Police are also verifying the authenticity of the purported suicide note and examining whether there was any sustained harassment or disciplinary action that may have contributed to the incident.

Authorities are expected to review the school's disciplinary practices, including the reported imposition of monetary fines and the alleged threat of issuing a transfer certificate. Investigators will also examine whether any school policies or the conduct of staff violated child protection guidelines or existing education regulations.

No arrests have been reported so far, and police have not drawn any conclusions regarding criminal liability. Officials have stated that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined before further legal action is taken.

Incident raises concern over child welfare

The tragic incident has once again brought attention to concerns surrounding academic pressure, disciplinary measures in schools, and the importance of safeguarding students' mental and emotional well-being.

Child rights advocates have long stressed that disciplinary practices should never compromise the dignity or psychological health of students and have called for greater awareness, timely counselling support, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms within educational institutions. The investigation by the Suryanagar Police is underway, and further action will depend on the findings of the probe.

(This story is written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with India TV digital)

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