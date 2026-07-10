Wish to be a part of India's first bullet train project; salary up to Rs 1.10 lakh - apply now

New Delhi:

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), company associated with India's first bullet train project has released recruitment notification for 237 Technician vacancies across multiple technical trades. The candidates can apply online on the official website - nhsrcl.in till August 5, 2026. The recruitment drive will be held to fill the post of Electrical Technician, Signalling & Telecom Technician, Civil/ Track Fitter Technician, Civil/ Track Mechanic Technician, others.

NHSRCL Recruitment 2026: Vacancies

Electrical Technician- 77 posts

Signalling & Telecom Technician - 63 posts

Civil/ Track Fitter Technician - 18 posts

Civil/ Track Mechanic Technician - 16 posts

Rolling Stock Electrician Technician - 13 posts

Rolling Stock Fitter Technician - 10 posts.

For details on post-wise vacancies, please visit the official website - nhsrcl.in.

How to apply for NHSCRL recruitment 2026

The candidates can apply online on the official portal - nhsrcl.in where you need to register, fill out the detailed form, upload your documents and submit your application fee (if applicable) before the designated deadline.

Visit the official website - nhsrcl.in

Click on NHSCRL application form PDF link

Register with your valid email and phone number. Log in and fill your personal details regarding educational and professional details and upload the required documents

Pay the required application fee online and download the final confirmation page for your records

Take a print out to be used for further reference.

Eligibility: Only regular or contractual employees currently serving in the Indian Railways, Government owned or operated Railways, Metro Railways or RRTS with a minimum of 2 years of experience can apply.

Educational qualifications

Candidates needed -

Matriculation/SSLC from a recognised board along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, or

Matriculation/SSLC with apprenticeship in the relevant trade, or

A three-year diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.

Pay scale: Selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 35,000 to 1,10,00 per month. The pay scale varies post-wise.

Application fee: The general category candidates need to pay Rs 400 plus transaction charges. Scheduled caste (SC), and scheduled Tribe (ST) and women candidates are fully exempted.

For details on NHSCRL recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - nhsrcl.in.

Also Read | NHSCRL job opportunities ahead of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project; check vacancies, eligibility criteria

-Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with India TV Digital.