Why is UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 on trends? Top 8 FAQs on prelims result

New Delhi:

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims result 2026 is on trends as candidates are expecting their CSE prelims result to be announced soon. Over the past years, the UPSC CSE prelims result was announced with 15 to 17 calendar days from the conduct of UPSC prelims exam. UPSC CSE prelims exam 2026 was held on May 24. The UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Within 15 to 17 days, UPSC prelims result announced in past years

In 2025, the UPSC CSE prelims exam was held on May 25 and the result got declared on June 11, within 17 calendar days from the conduct of UPSC CSE prelims exam. In 2024 and 2023, the UPSC CSE prelims result was announced within 15 calendar days from the conduct of exam on June 16 and May 28 respectively.

Top 8 FAQs on UPSC CSE prelims result

When will UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 be out?

UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 is likely to be announced today, June 13.

When is UPSC CSE Prelims result usually announced?

UPSC CSE Prelims result is usually announced within 15 to 20 days from the conduct of exam. Over the past 3 years, the prelims result got announced within 15 to 17 days from the conduct of UPSC CSE Prelims exam.

Where will UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 be available?

UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 will be available on the websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Is UPSC CSE prelims result 2026 delayed?

Over the past years, UPSC CSE prelims result was announced within 15 to 17 calendar days. Now, it's already 20 days from the prelims exam held on May 24, the candidates are enquiring whether the UPSC prelims result got delayed or not?

How can I check my individual marks and scorecard?

The candidates could not check their prelims marks until the entire exam process consists of prelims, mains and interview rounds get completed. The UPSC will generate roll-number-wise merit list for candidates who got selected in UPSC CSE Prelims exam 2026.

What will happen if I fail in CSAT paper?

The UPSC CSAT (GS Paper-II) is qualifying in nature, where candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks (66 marks). If you fail in CSAT, your GS paper- I marks will not be considered.

How is the UPSC cut-off determined?

The UPSC cut-off is determined on the basis of difficulty of the paper and the number of vacancies.

Cleared Prelims; what's next

The qualified candidates in the UPSC CSE Prelims exam need to fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to register for UPSC Mains exam.

For details on UPSC CSE prelims result 2026, please visit the official websites - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

Also Read : UPSC CSE prelims result 2026: Check last five years' result dates