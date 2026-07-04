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  3. When will UPTET answer key 2026 be out at upessc.up.gov.in? Check shift-wise paper analysis here

When will UPTET answer key 2026 be out at upessc.up.gov.in? Check shift-wise paper analysis here

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates who had appeared in the shift one today analysed the paper as moderately easy. Check UPTET shift-wise analysis, result date.

Check UPTET shift-wise paper analysis 2026.
Check UPTET shift-wise paper analysis 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 answer key is likely to be out by July 10. The UPTET is being held from July 2 to 4, the candidates who had appeared in the shift one today analysed the paper as moderately easy. Section-wise, Mathematics, Child development and pedagogy was analysed as moderately difficult, English and Sanskrit - moderately easy. The UPTET is being held in two shifts; shift one from 9:30 am to 12 pm and shift two from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. 

How to download UPTET answer key at upessc.up.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UPTET answer key PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET answer key PDF link. UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download, save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in 
  • Click on UPTET answer key PDF link 
  • UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to raise objections on UPTET answer key

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on UPTET answer key. To raise objections, candidates need to follow these steps - 

  • Visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in 
  • Click on UPTET answer key objection window link 
  • Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
  • Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
  • Upload answers and supporting document PDF 
  • Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
  • Save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out. 

UPTET result date 2026 

UPTET result 2026 is likely to be announced in August,  the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.  

UPTET paper analysis 2026: Section-wise review of day 3, paper one  

Section 

Difficulty level 

Child development and pedagogy 

Moderately difficult 

English 

Moderately easy 

Urdu 

Moderately difficult 

Sanskrit 

Moderately easy 

Hindi 

Moderately difficult 

Mathematics

Moderately difficult 

Environmental Studies 

Moderately easy 

Overall difficulty level 

Moderately difficult 

For details on UPTET 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in

Also Read | UPTET Day Two paper one was 'moderately easy'; know how to check marks through unofficial answer key 

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