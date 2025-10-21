When will Railway RRB NTPC UG result 2025 be out? Check RRB websites, direct link RRB NTPC UG result date 2025: The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam can check the result on the RRB portals. Know how to download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF.

RRB NTPC UG result date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the NTPC undergraduate (UG) exam result soon. The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC UG exam can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB websites to download scorecard PDF

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at RRB portals

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB portals Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025

RRB NTPC graduate level CBT-II answer key has been released, the candidates who wish to raise objections on RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 till October 23. "In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-II to view their questions, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from 17.10.2025 at 16:00 hrs to 23.10.2025 at 23:55 hrs," RRB notification mentioned. RRB NTPC graduate CBT 2 answer key 2025 objection window fee is Rs 50.

