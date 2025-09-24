Live West Bengal TET Result 2023: WBTET result soon at wbbpe.wb.gov.in WBTET result 2023 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for WBTET 2023 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. The WBTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET result) will be announced soon. The candidates who had appeared for WBTET 2023 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. The WBTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. WBTET was held on December 24, 2023.

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBTET scorecard 2023 PDF. To download WBTET scorecard 2023 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Click on WBTET scorecard 2025 PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. WBTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBTET marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.