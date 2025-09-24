Advertisement
  Live West Bengal TET Result 2023: WBTET result soon at wbbpe.wb.gov.in

WBTET result 2023 Live Updates: The candidates who had appeared for WBTET 2023 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. The WBTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth

WBTET Result 2023 Live Update: Know how to download WBTET scorecard at wbbpe.wb.gov.in
WBTET Result 2023 Live Update: Know how to download WBTET scorecard at wbbpe.wb.gov.in Image Source : Image: Freepik.com
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET result) will be announced soon. The candidates who had appeared for WBTET 2023 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. The WBTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number and date of birth. WBTET was held on December 24, 2023.

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBTET scorecard 2023 PDF. To download WBTET scorecard 2023 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. Click on WBTET scorecard 2025 PDF link. Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials. WBTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBTET marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF: Steps to download at wbbpe.wb.gov.in

  • Visit the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in
  • Click on WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF link
  • Enter login credentials- registration number/ roll number and date of birth
  • WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF will be available for download
  • Save WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBTET marksheet 2025 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details. 

Live updates :West Bengal TET Result Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:51 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:50 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBTET Result 2025 Live: Press conference to begin soon

    The press conference to announce WBTET result 2025 will commence soon.  

  • 3:49 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:48 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:48 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    West Bengal TET Result Live: WBTET scorecard login credentials

    West Bengal TET result will be announced today, September 24 at 4 PM. WBTET scorecard will be available for download on the official website- wbbpe.wb.gov.in.  

  • 3:46 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    West Bengal TET Result Live: WBTET scorecard link

  • 3:45 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    West Bengal TET Result Live: WBTET result time

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Sep 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBTET Result 2023 Live: WBTET result today

    The West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WBTET result 2023) will  be announced today, September 24. The candidates can check and download WBTET scorecard PDF on the official portal- wbbpe.wb.gov.in. 

Tet West Bengal
