West Bengal Police WBPRB SI answer key 2025: How to download at prb.wb.gov.in WBPRB SI answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the WBPRB SI exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will soon release the SI exam answer key 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the WBPRB SI exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in. WB Police SI exam was held on October 12.

The candidates analysed the difficulty level of the WB Police SI exam as moderate. Section-wise, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude were analysed as moderate while General Studies reviewed as "not to difficult" by the aspirants.

The candidates can check and download the WB Police SI answer key PDF on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in, once released. To download WBPRB SI answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. WBPRB SI answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBPRB SI answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to check marks through WBPRB SI unofficial answer key 2025

WBPRB SI unofficial answer key 2025 PDF is available on the private portals, the candidates can check and download the SI unofficial answer key on the private portals. To download, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals having answer key and then click on the unofficial answer key PDF link. WBPRB SI unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download, save it and take a print out. The candidates can check marks through the downloaded WBPRB SI unofficial answer key PDF.

WBPRB SI answer key 2025: How to raise objections at prb.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in

Click on WBPRB SI answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, submitted document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save WBPRB SI answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, WBPRB will release the SI final answer key and result. WBPRB SI final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official portal- prb.wb.gov.in.

The WB Police SI recruitment drive aims to fill 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors (male and female). For details on WBPRB SI recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in.