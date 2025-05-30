WBSSC Teacher Recruitment 2025: More than 35,000 vacancies to be filled, apply online from June 16 | Details WBSSC has published a notice for the recruitment of 35,726 teachers for classes 9-10 and 11-12 at state-aided schools, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive to issue notifications by 31 May. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of 35,726 teachers of classes 9-10 and 11-12 at state-aided schools, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive to issue notifications by 31 May. According to the notice, a total of 23,312 teachers will be recruited for classes 9-10 and 12,514 teachers for classes 11-12 in the secondary and higher secondary schools, respectively. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from June 16 to July 17.

Who is eligible?

For WBSSC SLST Assistant Teacher positions in 2025 for classes 9th to 10th: Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognised University with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed from a recognized institution, or a 4-year BA Ed/BSc Ed degree.

For WBSSC SLST Assistant Teacher positions in 2025 for classes (11-12): You need a postgraduate degree with at least 50% marks and a B.Ed, or a 4-year BA Ed/BSc Ed degree. Age limits are generally 21-40 years, with relaxations for certain categories.

Age limit: 21 to 40 years, with relaxations for certain categories. ("Upper age limit is, however, relaxable by 5 years for scheduled caste/scheduled tribe candidates, 3 years for backward class candidates and 8 years for physically handicapped candidates," the notice said.)

How to apply?

Visit the official website of www.westbengalssc.com.

Click on the '2nd SLST Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2025' link.

Register yourself first by providing basic details on the login page.

You’ll receive a unique registration ID and password.

Log in using the generated user name and password.

Fill out the application form by providing your personal, academic, and professional details accurately.

Upload required documents, pay prescribed fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

General & OBC: ₹500/-

SC/ST/PH: ₹200

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, invalidating the appointment of teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted", reported PTI. On April 17, the top court extended till December 31 the services of the terminated teachers found untainted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after taking note of the state government's submissions that the mass terminations have adversely impacted teaching in the schools, reported PTI

The Supreme Court said the advertisement for fresh recruitment will be published on or before May 31 and the entire process including the examination will be completed by December 31 this year. The court asked the state government and its West Bengal School Service Commission to file a compliance affidavit on the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31, reported PTI.