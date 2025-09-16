WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025: How to download at westbengalssc.com WBSSC SLST Answer Key 2025: The candidates can check and download WB SSC SLST answer key PDF on the official website- westbengalssc.com. WB SSC SLST exam was held on September 7 and 14

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) will soon announce the State Level Selection Test (SLST) answer key. The candidates can check and download WB SSC SLST answer key PDF on the official website- westbengalssc.com. WB SSC SLST exam was held on September 7 and 14. To check and download WB SSC SLST answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com. Click on WB SSC SLST answer key PDF link. WB SSC SLST answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save WB SSC SLST answer key PDF and take a print out.

WB SSC SLST Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections at westbengalssc.com

Visit the official website- westbengalssc.com

Click on WB SSC SLST answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Submit answers and supporting document PDF

Pay WB SSC SLST answer key objection window fee

Click on submit

Save WB SSC SLST answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections received on WB SSC SLST answer key 2025, WB SSC will announce the SLST final answer key and result.

WB SSC SLST final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official portal- westbengalssc.com.

To download WB SSC SLST final answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- westbengalssc.com and click on final answer key PDF link. WB SSC SLST final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WB SSC SLST final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The candidates can check WB SSC SLST result on the official website- westbengalssc.com, once released. The login credentials to download WB SSC SLST scorecard PDF are- registration number/ roll number.

For details on WB SSC SLST exam 2025, please visit the official website- westbengalssc.com.