WBPSC Clerkship result 2023 out at psc.wb.gov.in; 89821 candidates qualify

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the result for the Clerkship recruitment exam (part one) 2023. The candidates who had appeared for WBPSC Clerkship recruitment exam 2023 can check the result on the official website- psc.wb.gov.in. A total of 89,821 candidates have been shortlisted for the next selection process.

The candidates can follow these steps to check WBPSC Clerkship recruitment exam result 2023. To check WBPSC Clerkship recruitment exam result, candidates need to visit the official website- psc.wb.gov.in and click on WBPSC Clerkship result 2023 link. WBPSC Clerk shortlisted candidates list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save WBPSC Clerk shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a print out.

WBPSC Clerk result 2023: Steps to check at psc.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- psc.wb.gov.in

Click on WBPSC Clerk result 2023 link

WBPSC Clerk shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBPSC Clerk shortlisted candidates list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on WBPSC clerk result 2025, please visit the official website- psc.wb.gov.in.