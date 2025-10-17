WB Police WBPRB SI answer key 2025 out at prb.wb.gov.in; know how to raise objections WBPRB SI answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download the WB Police SI answer key PDF on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in. Know how to raise objections on WB Police SI answer key.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the SI exam answer key 2025, the candidates can check and download the WBPRB SI answer key PDF on the official portal- prb.wb.gov.in. WB Police SI exam was held on October 12. The candidates can check and download the WB Police SI answer key PDF on the official website- prb.wb.gov.in, once released. To download WBPRB SI answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in and click on answer key PDF link. WBPRB SI answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBPRB SI answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates who wish to raise objections on WB Police SI answer key 2025 can do so till seven days from the release of answer key on October 16. "All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board with documents to prove the claim through e-mail at

answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within 07 (seven) days from 16.10.2025. Response in this regard, if mailed to any other E-mail Id. other than the above shall not be considered by this Board," WBPRB official notification mentioned.

How to raise WBPRB SI answer key objections at prb.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in

Click on WBPRB SI answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers, submitted document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save WBPRB SI answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to check marks through WBPRB SI unofficial answer key 2025

WBPRB SI unofficial answer key 2025 PDF is available on the private portals, the candidates can check and download the SI unofficial answer key on the private portals. To download, candidates need to visit the unofficial portals having answer key and then click on the unofficial answer key PDF link. WBPRB SI unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download, save it and take a print out. The candidates can check marks through the downloaded WBPRB SI unofficial answer key PDF.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, WBPRB will release the SI final answer key and result. WBPRB SI final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official portal- prb.wb.gov.in.

The WB Police SI recruitment drive aims to fill 1,131 vacancies for Sub-Inspectors (male and female). For details on WBPRB SI recruitment exam 2025, please visit the official website- prb.wb.gov.in.