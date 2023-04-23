WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1420 vacancies at wbpolice.gov.in, prb.wb.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : WB POLICE WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023 online registration begins

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has activated the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable today, April 23. Candidates holding requisite qualifications and experience can submit applications online latest by May 22. The link to the online applications will be available at the website of wbpolice.gov.in, and prb.wb.gov.in.

This recruitment procedure will fill a total of 1420 positions. Candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details that require at the time of the registration are given below.

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The applicant must have passed the Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent and able to speak, read and write the Bengali language.

Age Limit - The applicant must not be less than 18 (eighteen) years old and must not be more than 30 years old as on Janauary 1, 2023.

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board will conduct a final written examination, a physical measurement test, a physical efficiency test, an interview, and then decide whether to hire the candidate based on the results of the preliminary written test, which serves as a screening test.

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can submit applications by visiting the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in). The applications will be filled up through on-line mode only and will remain operative for the period April 23 (from 00:01 hrs.) to May 22, 2023 (till 23:59 hrs).

WB Police Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) - Rs. 170/-

Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only) - Rs. 20/-

Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only)- Rs. 20/-

Direct link to apply online

