WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023 out for PMT/PET on wbpolice.gov.in, direct link here

WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Lady Constable. Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam can download their admit card for PMT/PET from the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

Exam Date

The result of the Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police - 2023 was announced on December 1, 2023. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from December 18, 2023. The admit cards for PMT/PET can be downloaded from the official website, wbprb.applythrunet.co.in. The easy steps to download call letters are given below.

WB Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Recruitment to the post of Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2023'

It will redirect you to the admit card download link

Now, click on the 'Download e-Admit card for PMT & PET'

It will redirect you to the another window

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR PHYSICAL MEASUREMENT TEST (PMT) & PHYSICAL EFFICIENCY TEST (PET) FOR THE POST OF LADY CONSTABLES IN WEST BENGAL POLICE - 2023'

Enter your application number, date of birth and click on the 'submit' button

WBPRB Lady Constable 2024: PMT/PET Schedule

Murshidabad Range Recruitment Board - December 18 to 22, Reserved Date: December 22

Presidency Range/Medinipur Range Recruitment Board - December 18 to 23, Reserved Date: December 23

Guidelines to follow:

Candidates must carry identical photographs and proof of identity along with other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET. The call letters can be directly downloaded by clicking on the link given below.

