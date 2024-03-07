WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to fill application form for 11,749 Vacancies?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024 online application begins

WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Constables. Along with the commencement of the online application process, the recruitment board has revised the vacancy numbers. According to the official notification, now, a total of 11,749 vacancies are to be recruited out of which 8,212 vacancies are for male candidates and 3,537 vacancies are for female. Earlier, this number was 10,255 of which 3,027 vacancies were reserved for female and 7,228 were for male candidates. The online applications can be filled from March 7 to April 5. The direct link to the online application is given below.

The official notice reads, 'With reference to the earlier Notice No. WBPRB/NOTICE - 2024/13 (CONS._WBP_24), this is to inform that the vacancy position for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2024 has been revised. Other instructions regarding the period of the application window, the process of submission of the application form, and the editing window as per the above notice will remain unchanged'.

How to apply?

Candidates applying to the aforementioned posts, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police, wbpolice.gov.in

Click on the 'Recruitment' Section

Now, click on the recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2024 link

Now, click on 'Fill up the application form online'

Click on the link that reads, 'The post of constable in WBP 2024'

A new window will appear on the screen where a link to the application form will appear

Click on 'apply online'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need first to register yourself and generate credentials for login

Log in with the username and password

Upload documents, make payment of the application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the 'WB Police Constable Recruitment 2024' application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Documents Required

A recent photo should not be more than three months old, facing forward and looking straight into the camera. The photo must be on a white background with clear contrast without anything covering the face.

The candidate's signature should contain the candidate's full name and surname as entered in the application form and the signature shall be in longhand. The size of the signature file must be between 5 KB and 20 KB.

The image dimension of the photograph and signature should be 177 P X H X 138 P X W (4.5 CM height X 3.5 CM width) and 63 PX H X 350 PX W (1.7 CM height X 9.2 CM width) respectively.

Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) -Rs. 170

Scheduled Caste (West Bengal only) - Rs. 20

Scheduled Tribe (West Bengal only) - Rs. 20

