Vizag Steel Plant rolls out 250 Apprentice vacancies, BE, BTech, Diploma holders can apply

RINL-VSP is conducting the application process for Apprentice recruitment. Applications are invited from the BE, BTech and diploma holders online through the official website of VSP vizagsteel.com. The last date to apply for these posts is till July 31, 2023.

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 250 Graduate and Technician Apprenticeship Trainees. Engineering and Diploma passed candidates (passed in 2021, 2022 and 2023 only) are eligible to apply. The candidates will be selected on the basis of screening test and interviews.

VacancyDetails

B.E/B.Tech Branch: 200 Posts

Diploma Branch: 50 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Engineering/Diploma pass (only in the year 2021/2022/2023) and who have registered in MHRD NATS portal (mhrdnats.gov.in) which is mandatory.

Educational Qualification

Graduation (Engineering) Apprentice: Degree in Engineering or Technology awarded by a Statutory University.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Diploma in Engineering or Technology awarded by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by the State Government in the relevant discipline.

Pay Scale

9,000 per month for Graduate of Engineering (GAT)

8,000 per month for Diploma Engineering (TAT)

Selection Process

Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the respective discipline/branch keeping in view the respective reservation criteria.