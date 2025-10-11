Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission exam cancelled after inquiry commission submits report The CM office informed that the UKSSSC exam was cancelled following recommendation by the inquiry commission to quash the exam held on September 21, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand government has cancelled the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination following a report submitted by former High Court judge UC Dhyani. The CM office informed that the UKSSSC exam was cancelled following recommendation by the inquiry commission to quash the exam held on September 21, 2025.

Earlier the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe in the UKSSSC ‘paper leak’ case. “Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the recent cheating case in the examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the interests of the youth and the transparency of their future,” CM posted on X.

“Recently, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited the protest site of unemployed youth. There, he announced among the youth that a CBI investigation would be conducted into the matter. Engaging directly with the youth, the Chief Minister assured them that the government is fully committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process and that the guilty will not be spared under any circumstances,” it added.

CM Dhami stated that over the past four years, the government has carried out more than 25,000 recruitments in a fair and transparent manner, with no complaints reported. He mentioned that there was only one instance where a paper leak complaint was raised.

He assured that the government is fully committed to addressing any concerns young people may have and is working to win their trust.