Uttar Pradesh UP Police Constable exam date 2026 out; check schedule UP Police Constable exam date 2026: The UP Police Constable exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9 and 10 across various exam centres. The UP Police Constable recruitment registration was earlier closed on January 30.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the exam dates for the UP Police Constable exam 2026. The UP Police Constable exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9 and 10 across various exam centres. The UP Police Constable recruitment registration was earlier closed on January 30, 2026.

The UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 drive is being held for 32,679 police constable posts.

Post-wise vacancies are-

Constable PAC/Armed Police (Men)- 15,131

Constable Special Security Force (Men)- 1,341

Women Constables for Women Battalion- 2,282

Reserve Mounted Police (Men)- 71

Jail Warder (Male)- 3,279

Jail Warder (Female)- 106

Constable Civil Police vacancies- 10,649.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview. The written exam will be an objective type paper carrying 300 marks. There are four subjects in the paper- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Aptitude and Mental Interest, Intelligence and Logical Ability.

Eligibility

The candidates must possess a HS (Class 12) pass certificate.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for male candidates should not cross 22 years, while the female candidates' age limit should not cross 25 years.

For details on UP Police Constable exam 2026, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.