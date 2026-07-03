UPTET Day Two paper one was 'moderately easy'; know how to check marks through unofficial answer key

Lucknow:

It's the second day of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, the paper one was held today, July 3 from 9:30 am to 12 noon. The UPTET paper one was reviewed as moderately easy, according to candidates. Section-wise, Mathematics, Child development and pedagogy was analysed as moderately difficult, English and Sanskrit - moderately easy.

How to check marks through UPTET unofficial answer key

UPTET unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. The candidates can check and download UPTET unofficial answer key, to download candidates need to visit the portals hosting unofficial answer key and click on the answer key link. UPTET unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. The candidates can check marks through downloaded UPTET unofficial answer key PDF.

UPTET day two paper one analysis 2026

Section Difficulty level Child development and pedagogy Moderately difficult English Moderately easy Urdu Moderately difficult Sanskrit Moderately easy Hindi Moderately difficult Mathematics Moderately difficult Environmental Studies Moderately easy Overall difficulty level Moderately difficult

UPTET day one analysis 2026: Check shift-wise review

Analysis of second shift

The second shift of UPTET 2026, held on Thursday afternoon from 2:30 am to 5:00 pm, was assessed by candidates as moderately easy overall.

Section Difficulty level Child development and pedagogy Moderately difficult English Moderately easy Urdu Moderately easy Sanskrit Moderately easy Hindi Moderately difficult Mathematics Moderately difficult Social Studies Moderately easy Science Moderately easy Overall difficulty level Moderately easy

Analysis of first shift

The first shift of UPTET 2026, held on Thursday morning from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, was assessed by candidates as moderately difficult overall.



Section Difficulty level Child development and pedagogy Moderately difficult English Moderately easy Urdu Moderately difficult Sanskrit Moderately easy Hindi Moderately difficult Mathematics Moderately difficult Environmental Studies Moderately easy Overall difficulty level Moderately difficult

UPTET answer key date

UPTET answer key is likely to be out next week, by July 10. The candidates can check and download UPTET answer key PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET answer key PDF link. UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download, save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out.

UPTET result date 2026

UPTET result 2026 is expected to be announced in August, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

For details on UPTET exam 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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