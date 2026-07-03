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UPTET Day Two paper one was 'moderately easy'; know how to check marks through unofficial answer key

Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The UPTET paper one was reviewed as moderately easy, according to candidates. Know how to check marks through unofficial answer key.

Check UPTET day two paper one analysis.
Check UPTET day two paper one analysis. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Lucknow:

It's the second day of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026, the paper one was held today, July 3 from 9:30 am to 12 noon. The UPTET paper one was reviewed as moderately easy, according to candidates. Section-wise, Mathematics, Child development and pedagogy was analysed as moderately difficult, English and Sanskrit - moderately easy. 

How to check marks through UPTET unofficial answer key

UPTET unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. The candidates can check and download UPTET unofficial  answer key, to download candidates need to visit the portals hosting unofficial answer key and click on the answer key link. UPTET unofficial answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPTET unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. The candidates can check marks through downloaded UPTET unofficial answer key PDF. 

UPTET day two paper one analysis 2026 

Section 

Difficulty level 

Child development and pedagogy 

Moderately difficult 

English 

Moderately easy 

Urdu 

Moderately difficult 

Sanskrit 

Moderately easy 

Hindi 

Moderately difficult 

Mathematics

Moderately difficult 

Environmental Studies 

Moderately easy 

Overall difficulty level 

Moderately difficult 

UPTET day one analysis 2026: Check shift-wise review 

Analysis of second shift 

The second shift of UPTET 2026, held on Thursday afternoon from 2:30 am to 5:00 pm, was assessed by candidates as moderately easy overall.

Section 

Difficulty level 

Child development and pedagogy 

Moderately difficult 

English 

Moderately easy 

Urdu 

Moderately easy

Sanskrit 

Moderately easy 

Hindi 

Moderately difficult 

Mathematics

Moderately difficult 

Social Studies 

Moderately easy 

Science 

Moderately easy 

Overall difficulty level 

Moderately easy

 

Analysis of first shift 

The first shift of UPTET 2026, held on Thursday morning from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, was assessed by candidates as moderately difficult overall.
 

Section 

Difficulty level 

Child development and pedagogy 

Moderately difficult 

English 

Moderately easy 

Urdu 

Moderately difficult 

Sanskrit 

Moderately easy 

Hindi 

Moderately difficult 

Mathematics

Moderately difficult 

Environmental Studies 

Moderately easy 

Overall difficulty level 

Moderately difficult 

 

UPTET answer key date 

UPTET answer key is likely to be out next week, by July 10. The candidates can check and download UPTET answer key PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. To download UPTET answer key, candidates need to visit the official portal - upessc.up.gov.in and click on UPTET answer key PDF link. UPTET answer key PDF will be available for download, save UPTET answer key PDF and take a print out. 

UPTET result date 2026 

UPTET result 2026 is expected to be announced in August, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. 

For details on UPTET exam 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.up.gov.in.

-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.   

Also Read | UPTET paper one concludes; check difficulty level, candidates' reactions  

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